One Billion People to Face Lethal Heat Stress If Earth's Temperature Rises by 2C

The number of people in regions across the world affected by extreme heat stress could increase nearly 15-fold if the world’s temperature rises by 2°C, says a report by UK Met office. Heat stress is described as a potentially fatal combination of heat and humidity. At the new temperature - according to new figures and a map from the Met Office - the number of people living in areas affected by extreme heat stress rises from 68 million today to around one billion. A 4°C rise could see nearly half of the world’s population living in areas potentially affected. Dr Andy Hartley, Climate Impacts Lead at the Met Office, said: “Above this level people are defined as being at extreme risk. Vulnerable members of the population and those with physical outdoor jobs are at greater risk of adverse health effects. Currently, the metric is met in several locations, such as parts of India, but our analysis shows that with a rise of 4.0°C, extreme heat risk could affect people in large swathes of most of the world’s continents.”

The findings are revealed as part of a series of maps showing regions affected by five different effects of climate change at 2°C and 4°C. The others are: river flooding; risk of wildfire; drought and food insecurity. Human heat stress risk depends on both temperature and humidity, and is indicated using wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT). WBGT above 32.0°C is defined as “extreme risk”. At this level, vulnerable members of the population, and those with physical, outdoor jobs are at greater risk of adverse health effects.

Dr Andy Wiltshire, Head Earth System and Mitigation Science, added: “Any one of the climate impacts presents a scary vision of the future. But, of course, severe climate change will drive many impacts, and our maps show that some regions will be affected by multiple factors. Perhaps unsurprisingly, parts of the tropics are most affected with countries like Brazil and Ethiopia potentially facing impacts from four of the hazards. Rapid emission reductions are required if we are to avoid worst consequences of unmitigated climate change.”

