'We're Still Here': One Direction Fans are Hyped Again After Liam Payne Hints at Reunion

All 'Directioners' out there - a reunion may finally be happening.





Or, possibly, a group conference on Zoom, at least.

In an interview to The Sun, Liam Payne, one of the members of the former boy band, One Direction, which was formed on the show 'The X Factor,' had hinted at a reunion.





As the band turned ten years old in July, One Direction was planning a special project together to mark tithe occasion.

The singer revealed he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the milestone.

“To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting," he said.

“But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," he added.

Possible reunion? Fans certainly think so. As news got out, #OneDirection2020 started trending on Twitter worldwide as excited fans started planning their concerts down to minute details on Twitter.





ALL THESE MEMORIES COMING UP ARE MAKING ME EMOTIONAL HELP #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/QM9dJFAZaR — Ashleigh (@harryxashu) April 10, 2020

my friend: what is your favorite one direction song?



me: #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/XID04GOeoZ — ashley (@bassetavery) April 10, 2020













#OneDirection2020

One direction looking at their twitter and realizing we are expecting a huge ass concert when we are problem just getting a zoom livestream and a quick thank you video pic.twitter.com/HA3CYcSJTt — bread (@brillianthazza) April 10, 2020

YOU CAN CALL ME WHEN YOUR LONELY. WHEN YOU CANT SLEEP. I’LL BE YOUR TEMPORARY FIX #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/nGghoT3Ime — Lauren ♡ (@_fallingstyles_) April 10, 2020





Liam: “me and the boys have been speaking” #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/xgiBn3bSZf — stream fineline,walls and heartbreak weather ◟̽◞̽ (@tpwkdaisy) April 10, 2020

Me explaining to my mom why she needs to set up a savings account for a one direction concert that may or may not happen. #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/FfMTxWqA7W — Lisa (@styles_vol6) April 10, 2020





While the coronavirus pandemic is still a global issue and there has been no official confirmation of the other members yet, it is something definitely hopeful enough to keep the fans going.