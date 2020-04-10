'We're Still Here': One Direction Fans are Hyped Again After Liam Payne Hints at Reunion

All 'Directioners' out there - a reunion may finally be happening.
Or, possibly, a group conference on Zoom, at least.
In an interview to The Sun, Liam Payne, one of the members of the former boy band, One Direction, which was formed on the show 'The X Factor,' had hinted at a reunion.
As the band turned ten years old in July, One Direction was planning a special project together to mark tithe occasion.
The singer revealed he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the milestone.
“To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting," he said.
“But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," he added.
Possible reunion? Fans certainly think so. As news got out, #OneDirection2020 started trending on Twitter worldwide as excited fans started planning their concerts down to minute details on Twitter.
ALL THESE MEMORIES COMING UP ARE MAKING ME EMOTIONAL HELP #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/QM9dJFAZaR— Ashleigh (@harryxashu) April 10, 2020
my friend: what is your favorite one direction song?— ashley (@bassetavery) April 10, 2020
me: #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/XID04GOeoZ
FINALLY WE WILL BE BACK HOME— Ar (@directionerAro) April 10, 2020
#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/hTI1oZOqnu
literally every directioner rn on twitter #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/XrUXwy5D6Y— ☆ & (@euphoriabesson) April 10, 2020
#OneDirection2020— bread (@brillianthazza) April 10, 2020
One direction looking at their twitter and realizing we are expecting a huge ass concert when we are problem just getting a zoom livestream and a quick thank you video pic.twitter.com/HA3CYcSJTt
YOU CAN CALL ME WHEN YOUR LONELY. WHEN YOU CANT SLEEP. I’LL BE YOUR TEMPORARY FIX #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/nGghoT3Ime— Lauren ♡ (@_fallingstyles_) April 10, 2020
Liam: “me and the boys have been speaking” #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/xgiBn3bSZf— stream fineline,walls and heartbreak weather ◟̽◞̽ (@tpwkdaisy) April 10, 2020
Me explaining to my mom why she needs to set up a savings account for a one direction concert that may or may not happen. #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/FfMTxWqA7W— Lisa (@styles_vol6) April 10, 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic is still a global issue and there has been no official confirmation of the other members yet, it is something definitely hopeful enough to keep the fans going.