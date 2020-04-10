BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'We're Still Here': One Direction Fans are Hyped Again After Liam Payne Hints at Reunion

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The singer revealed he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the milestone.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
All 'Directioners' out there - a reunion may finally be happening.


Or, possibly, a group conference on Zoom, at least.

In an interview to The Sun, Liam Payne, one of the members of the former boy band, One Direction, which was formed on the show 'The X Factor,' had hinted at a reunion.


As the band turned ten years old in July, One Direction was planning a special project together to mark tithe occasion.

The singer revealed he is in constant contact with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the milestone.

“To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting," he said.

“But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," he added.

Possible reunion? Fans certainly think so. As news got out, #OneDirection2020 started trending on Twitter worldwide as excited fans started planning their concerts down to minute details on Twitter.







While the coronavirus pandemic is still a global issue and there has been no official confirmation of the other members yet, it is something definitely hopeful enough to keep the fans going.

