One Dog Year Not Equal to Seven Human Years, New Study Finds

For the longest, we have believed that one year in a dog's life is equal to seven year of human life. But scientists in a new research have concluded that young dogs might be “older” than we thought.

Scientists have found that a year-old puppy is about 30 in “human years”. The Guaurdian quoted the journal Cell Systems in which the researchers at the University of California San Diego’s school of medicine described how they focused on epigenetic changes to DNA – modifications that don’t change the DNA sequence but can switch genes on or off.

The scientists researched upon the genetic data from a hundred labrador retrievers from puppies to elderly animals and concluded that previous assumption of one dog year being equal to seven human years is wrong. The accumulation of methyl groups in their genome is more than humans within the first which suggests that their rate of aging is higher.

The findings suggest a one-year-old dog would have a “human age” of about 30, while by the age of four they’d be about 54 in “human years”, and by 14 they would be on a par with a human in their mid-70s, the report said. The researchers will repeat the study on other breeds of dogs.

