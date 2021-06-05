'One Hit Per Day': Desi Mom Has a Genius Trick to Stop Her Kids From Fighting

Parenting indeed is a very complex and complicated process. It requires patience, dedication and an unusual calm to bear the mischief of your notorious kid. And if one is blessed with two or more kids, the trouble doubles up because now they have to witness the sibling rivalry too. From hitting each other to teasing, beating and name-calling, this is how siblings show their affection for each other. Though every sibling thinks hitting their brother or sister is their birthright, this woman’s genius idea to contain her kids from engaging in regular fights got a thumbs up from Twitterati.

A recent post from a mother of two gave a smart trick to stop her kids from exchanging blows. The woman mentioned that she distracted her children by striking a deal with them. She asked them if they wish to hit each other, they are allowed only one chance a day. So, they should think about it wisely and not waste it on trivial matters.

She further stated that now her children calmly discuss when might be the best time to hit each other. She said the trick worked well as hitting has really stopped. In conclusion, she commended her efforts and called herself a genius.

told my kids they were allowed to hit each other once per day so they should really think it through and not waste their one hit and now they’re calmly discussing when might be the best time to hit each other (but the actual hitting has stopped, I’m a genius)— Diksha Basu (@dikshabasu) June 2, 2021

Netizens seem mighty impressed with the smart move of the woman. This is the reason that the post received an overwhelming response from internet users. Ever since the tweet has been published, it has received over 37,000 likes and more than3000 retweets. While the post has left netizens in splits, many parents and babysitters shared their respective experiences.

Some shared their hilarious realisation that they have become parents only to turn their daily life into reality shows, whereas others claimed that this trick comes in handy even when children grow up.

So like the purge— Sage Against the Machine (@SteelyDanRather) June 2, 2021

We were given boxing gloves and told go for it. Which we didn’t do.— erikalynne (@AcornSandwich) June 2, 2021

Oh no i thought of this bit in himym where the anticipation for the ONE slap builds up throughout the day 🙈 Make sure they don't see this pls 😅 pic.twitter.com/sv5z2lJmGe— Sannidhi (@sunnyd_j) June 2, 2021

My sister and I would wait until the other one was asleep. That didn’t last long 😂👋🏼— Recovering “Cave Syndrome” Litigator (@recovlitigator) June 2, 2021

One time I forgot to put money under my sons pillow in exchange for a tooth. ( tooth fairy). I told him that because he didn’t brush his teeth at night his tooth had a cavity and tooth fairy only collects good teeth. He brushed regularly after that. Genius!😂— Savita.Shastry (@queenbee1605) June 3, 2021

amazing…was just about to launch into a 'chat' with the kids about hitting each other but now might adopt your genius strategy!— Premal (@Phonicmango) June 3, 2021

What do you think of this trick?

