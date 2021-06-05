buzz

'One Hit Per Day': Desi Mom Has a Genius Trick to Stop Her Kids From Fighting

Representative Image.

A recent post from a mother of two gave a smart trick to stop her kids from exchanging blows. The woman mentioned that she distracted her children by striking a deal with them.

Parenting indeed is a very complex and complicated process. It requires patience, dedication and an unusual calm to bear the mischief of your notorious kid. And if one is blessed with two or more kids, the trouble doubles up because now they have to witness the sibling rivalry too. From hitting each other to teasing, beating and name-calling, this is how siblings show their affection for each other. Though every sibling thinks hitting their brother or sister is their birthright, this woman’s genius idea to contain her kids from engaging in regular fights got a thumbs up from Twitterati.

A recent post from a mother of two gave a smart trick to stop her kids from exchanging blows. The woman mentioned that she distracted her children by striking a deal with them. She asked them if they wish to hit each other, they are allowed only one chance a day. So, they should think about it wisely and not waste it on trivial matters.

She further stated that now her children calmly discuss when might be the best time to hit each other. She said the trick worked well as hitting has really stopped. In conclusion, she commended her efforts and called herself a genius.

Netizens seem mighty impressed with the smart move of the woman. This is the reason that the post received an overwhelming response from internet users. Ever since the tweet has been published, it has received over 37,000 likes and more than3000 retweets. While the post has left netizens in splits, many parents and babysitters shared their respective experiences.

Some shared their hilarious realisation that they have become parents only to turn their daily life into reality shows, whereas others claimed that this trick comes in handy even when children grow up.

What do you think of this trick?

first published:June 05, 2021, 11:48 IST