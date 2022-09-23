One-in-a-million Rare White Black Bear Spotted on Michigan Trail Camera

A one-in-a-million black bear with white fur was seemingly spotted traversing in the wilderness of Michigan, earlier this month. According to the New York Post, the rare creation was captured near the western Upper Peninsula, a region in The Great Lake State, famous for being a residence of abundant bears. A photo of the animal was shared online by an Upper Peninsula trekking guide where the bear was reportedly rummaging through that bait placed by a hunter. It is important to note that the Department of Natural Resources officers has not confirmed if the large mammal actually had white fur. However, the viral images of the area suggest so.

A carnivore specialist with the Department of Natural Resouces, who has reviewed the photos of the mammal, thinks that the phenomenon is nothing but cool. While stating why the white fur bear’s spotting is rare, Norton revealed that they’ve previously spotted the species in vivid colours in the area, from crimson to chocolate, but the white is unheard of. “It’s just exciting seeing an animal pop up like this here instead of somewhere else. We’ve had some cinnamon color phases show up, some blonde and chocolate on some trail cameras we use for surveys which is also really cool to see. But those are more common in bear populations. White is its own thing,” he said.

According to Norton’s expertise, the white fur bear should be about 2 years old. For those unaware, black bears with white furs are distinct from albinos and polar bears. There’s only a one-in-a-million chance of developing white furs when both the bear’s male and female parents are bred to produce a recessive gene for white fur. It is deemed unusual for the sighting of a colourless bear in America due to the lower probability of white or blonde colouring over the stretched expanse of the North American continent.

It is suggested that the rare phenomenon is exclusive to a confined chain of isolated islands in western Canada which is home to several subspecies of the American bear who are sometimes naturally born with blonde colouring. The rare species of spotted mammals are called ‘Spirit Bears’.

