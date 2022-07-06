One Misfired Cracker Sets an Army of Fireworks Going as Residents Run for Cover

Although a few tweets suggested that the celebrations were from the 4th of July, the USA’s Independence Day, we could not verify the video’s location or date.

A video on fireworks gone wrong has cropped up on the Internet. The post features a 31-second long video where a group of people including children are playing in an open area at some residential place. The women and the children are seen sitting on the grass area, while the group of men are busy lighting the fireworks. At one point, one of the men lights the fuse of what appears to be a rocket, about a few feet away from a huge box of firecrackers.

The box full of firecrackers is kept under a car parked nearby. Suddenly a rocket flew directly near the car and a few sparks from the lit-up cracker fell into the box of fireworks. The spark leads to a big explosion inside the box. After a few moments the whole box bursts into flames, and part of the car also catches fire. The group of people immediately flees in the opposite direction seeking cover. The rest of the video shows how colourful sparks flew all around the area as the box of fireworks caught fire. The video shared on the subreddit came with a title that read, “Damn good finale.”

The video has attracted hilarious reactions from fellow redditors. One of the users commented, “Betting that van isn’t covered under the insurance for this.” Commenting on how one of women swiftly grabbed her child and ran away one of the users wrote, “That momma protected her baby real quick.”

Another interested user commented, “Someone please give more info about this, even if it’s weeks from now. Would love a followup or aftermath.”

“Honestly, I lost it before the big explosion when someone asked ‘Who did that?’”

The video was posted on Reddit on Monday which also marked Independence Day in the US. The event is usually marked by fireworks and parades. This year the fourth of July weekend was marred by violent gun shooting incidents in parts of country including Chicago, New York, Kansas City, among others.

