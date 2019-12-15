Take the pledge to vote

One of a Kind: Lithuanian Airport Decorates Christmas Tree With Bullets and Scissors

Aviation safety officers at Vilnius Airport decorated the tree using items confiscated from passengers in order to create a public safety awareness message.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
The Christmas tree with a message | Image credit: Twitter

An airport in Lithuania is going viral across the internet for its Christmas decoration. Authorities have decorated an entire Christmas tree inside the airport using items confiscated from passengers. The unique display is meant to demonstrate the futility of carrying items that are not allowed on flights to the airport.

The tree has been decorated with random, dangerous quite un-Christmasy objects like scissors, lighters and pocket-knives - all items that passengers easily tend to forget to remove from their luggage or person when boarding a flight. The decorations even consisted of confiscated bullets.

Described as an "educational masterpiece", the tree will be on display at Vilnius airport in the capital of Lithuania. Aviation safety officers decorated the tree in order to create a public safety awareness message.

The images have been going viral on social media for their creativity and wit.

