One of a Kind: Lithuanian Airport Decorates Christmas Tree With Bullets and Scissors
Aviation safety officers at Vilnius Airport decorated the tree using items confiscated from passengers in order to create a public safety awareness message.
The Christmas tree with a message | Image credit: Twitter
An airport in Lithuania is going viral across the internet for its Christmas decoration. Authorities have decorated an entire Christmas tree inside the airport using items confiscated from passengers. The unique display is meant to demonstrate the futility of carrying items that are not allowed on flights to the airport.
The tree has been decorated with random, dangerous quite un-Christmasy objects like scissors, lighters and pocket-knives - all items that passengers easily tend to forget to remove from their luggage or person when boarding a flight. The decorations even consisted of confiscated bullets.
Described as an "educational masterpiece", the tree will be on display at Vilnius airport in the capital of Lithuania. Aviation safety officers decorated the tree in order to create a public safety awareness message.
Bullets, knives, sharp instruments and lighters, seized at security, have been used to make a Christmas tree at Lithuania’s Vilnius airport. Safety officers made the tree to create awareness about aviation security pic.twitter.com/rwr4TXmIoh— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 14, 2019
Check out the creativity of the Aviation security officers at Vilnius Airport! A tree made of confiscated items. "Knives, scissors, lighters, blades, and all sorts of other dangerous goods – this Christmas tree has them all." https://t.co/OAOyHxUKmo pic.twitter.com/WTwaPhP2gJ— Lithuania Travel (@LTtravelUSA) December 11, 2019
The images have been going viral on social media for their creativity and wit.
Using items that are prohibited to carry in hand luggage and which are confiscated from passengers during screening, Lithuania’s Vilnius airport created a Christmas tree to send an educational message about importance of aviation security. pic.twitter.com/ZiKsy6SkeY— abhishek (@abhishek_tri) December 14, 2019
An unusual Christmas Tree at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania https://t.co/jvdTrJNLuW via Corporate Dispatch #lithuania #news pic.twitter.com/zt1nsUcXs3— CorporateDispatch (@CDNewsDispatch) December 15, 2019
Lithuania’s Vilnius airport has made a Christmas tree out of items confiscated at security: scissors, cigarette lighters, fake guns, etc. pic.twitter.com/NRoszW2qt6— Martin Montague (@MartinM_Media) December 14, 2019
Whoa! A Christmas tree like no other... #Lithuania 🎄🎅 https://t.co/WeguJpE1qm— Carol Alfonso 🇵🇷 (@caa1000) December 14, 2019
