'One of us Polluted the Air': Accusations Fly as Fart Disrupts Assembly Session in Kenya

Accusations flew thick on Wednesday inside a Kenyan regional assembly as a rank smell filled the room, disrupting a particularly intense debate about the lack of shades in market stalls.

According to local reports, lawmaker Juma Awuor was on the floor when the Speaker of the Homa Bay county Assembly, Edwin Kakach, interrupted. The reason for the interruption was a group of lawmakers engaged in a heated argument, mid-session.

When asked the reason for the commotion, MCA Julius Gaya addressed the Speaker thus: "Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is," Pulse Ghana reported.

The accusations pointed at another lawmaker present during the session, who though he remained unnamed in reports, did manage to register his defence:"I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues."

Proceedings were halted for sometime when the Speaker asked a member of staff to arrange for a room freshener as no one should be made to sit in an environment that smells so bad. "Get whatever flavour you will find in any office, whether it's vanilla or strawberry," Kakach allegedly said.

The session resumed only once the smelly fart had left the building.

another time a "fart" had caused so much disruption in an Assembly or Parliament was in 2016 in Canada when the use of the word "fart" inside the Canadian Parliament had irked others. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel had accused the government of treating the province of Alberta "like a fart in a room" during a Parliamentary session in November.

However, Green Party leader Elizabeth May had taken exception to the word at the time, causing much debate and social media banter regarding the (im)proper use of "fart".

