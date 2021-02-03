One Rihanna's Tweet Got Indians To Start Downloading Her Song 'Umbrella' and We Don't Know Why

International pop star and singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty aka Rihanna on Tuesday trended on the Indian social media after she posted a tweet-- a news article on farmers protest.

"why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote in a tweet. The singer shared an article by CNN published on February 1 highlighting the Internet shutdown in parts of India's capital city New Delhi following the farmers' clash with the police force during country's 72nd Republic Day.

In a span of few hours, Rihanna's tweet stirred up the desi Internet. Her tweet had polarising reactions all across. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was among the firsts to slam the singer who called Rihanna a "dummy" and a "fool" for her tweet on the farmers' protest. Meanwhile, many were of the opinion that her tweet will highlight the ongoing farmers' protest in the country.

Amidst the storm and chaos that one post from Rihanna brought, fans of her music, especially those from India had other things on their mind.

Hours after her post, desis were scrambling to download one of Rihanna's most popular songs called "Umbrella".

In fact, the spike in google trends had a very specific search from parts of India which read: "rihanna umbrella mp3 free download 320kbps".

It's worth noting that overnight, the search for "Umbrella" diluted as other Rihanna-related topics pushed their way up but people are still looking for the song "Umbrella" and its lyrics as seen here.

So does "Umbrella" have anything to do with India or farmer protests or Internet shutdown?

When the sun shine, we shine together

Told you I'll be here forever

Said I'll always be your friend

Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end

Now that it's raining more than ever

Know that we'll still have each other

You can stand under my umbrella

You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh

No, not really. Was it merely nostalgia? Perhaps.

Uploaded on YouTube in 2009, "Umbrella" by Rihanna currently has upwards of 655 million views.