One Taught Me Love: Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Has Inspired a Lot of Memes in Twitterverse

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande's new self-love anthem has turned into a meme anthem of 2018 and the Internet's loving every bit of it.25-year-old Grande, whose relationships have been a topic of discussion across the web and media in recent times decided to acknowledge them through her new single - 'Thank U, Next,' in which she drops names of exes Mac Miller, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and her recent ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson - and thanks them for teaching her whatever value they brought into her life.The song which dropped on Saturday, November 3 became an instant hit with the fans and Twitter users, who hopped on the meme train by holding on to three lines from the song - “one taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain,” and using them to perfection.From Shrek to DDLJ, the three lines put the Twitterati to work.But how does it work?Take a look:Netflix joins the party.Ah, classic.Lol!Parks and Recreation was armed with a meme too.Even Grande couldn't resist from joining the bandwagon.A meme that doesn't get the desi treatment? Not possible.Touted as one of the most positive songs about one's exes, the single has already hit the trending pages of YouTube.Listen to it here: