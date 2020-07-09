One Zebra Head With Four Ears and Two Bodies, Can You Solve the Riddle?

Wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi's image of Zebras from the jungles in Africa has amazed people and has equally left them scratching their heads.

Sarosh was on a trip to Maasai Mara in Africa, following a dazzle of Zebras when he clicked this picture. But the an image has confused everyone in which two zebras are standing in front of each other, looking towards the camera. As both their heads overlap, the illusion has made it difficult for others to figure out which zebra is in the front.











Talking to the Hindustan Times, Sarosh said the pictures were clicked in 2018 during his visit to the national reserve in Africa.

The image has awed the netizens. While one user wrote, “This one is as tough as Melody itni choclaty kyun hai,” another mentioned, “There are 3 Zebras, one in left, one in right and one in centre. The face of the center one is in front.”







The others were busy choosing if it was the left one or the one on the right.







The image went viral after being shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. “Let’s see who can tell which Zebra is in front,” he captioned it, adding, “So no consensus. It’s like a parade. Left, right, left, right.....”





