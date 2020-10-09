OnePlus Just Promised an Indian Man a New Smartphone if He Got 1 Million 'Likes' on Twitter

High-end smartphones are on everyone's wish-list. And why not? The phones bring the world in the palm of your hand with off-the-chart specifications. But they also come at a price.

In an attempt to get a free OnePlus 8T — a premium smartphone which will be launched globally on October 14 — a Twitter user messaged the official handle of the China-based brand.

Posting a screenshot of the conversation, the Twitter user named Dhanush said that OnePlus had given him a challenge and urged the Twitterati to help him.

The conversation starts with the user asking the brand's Twitter handle if he could get any OnePlus phone for free. He told them that his 20th birthday was a couple of days ago but he couldn’t buy himself the phone he desired. He ended the message saying that OnePlus phones are all he talks about.

The response of the OnePlus handle was quite interesting. The phone brand told Dhanush that if he shared a screenshot of their conversation over his timeline and got a million 'likes', then they would award him with a free OnePlus 8T, which happens to be the latest OnePlus phone.

Making it sound like an easy task, OnePlus asked Dhanush that he would only have to make 0.0142857% of the world’s population like his tweet.

Guys @oneplus challenged me! Help your boy out, please like and retweet pic.twitter.com/9JEqD2iDme — sting (@Dhanush33) October 8, 2020

Dhanush’s tweet has so far received over 129k likes. He can be seen tagging founder and CEO of One Plus, Pete Lau, jokingly asking him if he can get OnePlus Nord (a different smartphone of the same company) for 100k likes.

@oneplus @getpeid @PeteLau can we make it 100k but maybe a OnePlus Nord — sting (@Dhanush33) October 8, 2020

Twitterati are divided on this challenge. Some are hoping he gets the smartphone while others are asking him to work and buy the phone himself.

A similar challenge was given to a Twitter user Carter Wilkerson by the food chain Wendy’s Twitter handle who told him he would need 18 million retweets to get free chicken nuggets for an entire year.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Although he could get over 3 million retweets, Carter’s bio informs us that he did get the nuggets.