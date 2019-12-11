'Onion vs Petrol, Who Wins?': People Express Anger over #PetrolPrice on Twitter

As petrol prices continued to hover at Rs 75 per litre and above in the four metro cities, Twitterati on Wednesday tweeted their displeasure, apart from posting memes and funny comments.

With nearly #1,169 tweets, #PetrolPrice trended with people drawing several comparisons between petrol and onions.

One user said,"Everybody is noticing onion prices but price of one commodity is increasing silently. Petrol price today is Rs 77.83 in Chennai. This government will ask us to go for bullock carts now. The FM will say I have never travelled in a car so I don't bother about petrol price".

Every body are noticing #OnionPrices but silently one price is also rising #petrolprice todays it’s 77.83 ₹ here in Chennai this government will say to go in bullock cart now FM man will she say I have never travelled ina car so I don’t bother about petrol@iramvilaspaswan — Himanshu Veerwal (@veerwal_himansh) December 11, 2019

Another post read, "After onion, garlic & other vegetable prices, now petrol price has peaked. What exactly is the BJP government up to? How is the common man supposed to survive against rising cost of basic commodities in times of financial crisis?"

One more user remarked, "Petrol prices are still lower than onions. Just wait and watch as to who wins the race," while another user had a funny response, "So, according to the present situation, I'm gonna take tonnes of onions, tomatoes, garlic and petrol as dowry".

It just didn't end here, as Twitterati parodied certain comments made by ministers in terms of price hike in the economy and also posted memes to further their displeasure.

#PetrolPrice I don't use petrol, so no fikr for price rise.🙂 — yousufjamal (@yousufjamal) December 11, 2019

#PetrolPrice Vs #OnionPrice Who will win ... ???Damn sure people are losers here. — Guljar Mohd. Saifi (@GuljarMohdSaif1) December 11, 2019

Modiji is targeting bachelors. Due to high petrol and onion prices, bachelors can't take their babu-sona on long drives and to restaurants. #PetrolPrice #OnionPrice — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) December 11, 2019

Nirmala tai be like i don't care about petrol prices, all I have is my Audi which is being fuelled free of cost.#PetrolPrice — Arbaz Khan (@Arbaax7) December 11, 2019

( with inputs from IANS )

