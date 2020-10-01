'Online is Outdated': Desi Family's DIY Game of Ludo Played with Vegetables Goes Viral

With the onset of the coronavirus lockdown, online and indoor games have been our favourite pass-time and one of them, that has gained immense popularity over the past couple of months is, Ludo King.

Ludo King, an app made in India, has been a major source of entertainment. The virtual multi-player game has kept millions hooked to their screens around the country and soon became one of the most popular apps in the country.

A recent hilarious incident brings forth a new version of Ludo King, quite an organic one we must say.

A viral video shows a desi family of three sitting around a DIY ludo board. Instead of a usual plastic or wooden board (let alone digital), the boxes are drawn on the floor and as for the tokens, it's being played with varieties of vegetables!

The four houses constitute of lemon for yellow, eggplant for blue, bitter gourd for green and tomatoes for red. Each house has four vegetables and the dice is being rolled on the skin of a watermelon slice.

This DIY version is sure to leave you in splits and if it's hard for you to digest, please have a look.

Sharing the video of Instagram, RJ Abhinav said, "Online version is so outdated". Abhinav too, is part of the game!

The commitment to playing a "fair" Ludo game recently took a wild turn when a 24-year-old woman approached a family court in Bhopal after her father allegedly cheated her in the massively popular game.

After the incident, the upset woman wanted to cut all ties with her father, whom she didn't expect to cheat, India Today reported.

The woman, who said she lost all her respect for her father after that game of Ludo, approached Sarita, a Bhopal-based counsellor, whom she informed about that fateful game which she was playing with her siblings and father when the latter killed one of her tokens, the report further stated. She added that she had expected him to lose the game for the sake of her "happiness".