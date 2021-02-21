News18 Logo

Online Petition to Change Islamabad's Name to 'Islamagood' Has Received Over 300 Signatures
2-MIN READ

Online Petition to Change Islamabad's Name to 'Islamagood' Has Received Over 300 Signatures

A petition has been started online to change the name of the capital of Pakistan from Islamabad to 'Islamagood.'

Buzz Staff

A petition started online to change the name of the capital of Pakistan from Islamabad to "Islamagood" has already received over 300 signatures.

The petition was started by Ayham Abrar, who claims to be a native of Bangladesh. In the description section for his petition on Change.org, Abrar wrote, "Islam is good. Pakistan love Islam. Why IslamaBAD? Love from Bangladesh."

At the time of writing this, the petition has 309 signatures and is directed at the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that the petition makes little sense because Islamabad is technically not "Islama-bad". Instead, it is "Islam-abad."

Islamabad actually means the City of Islam. It is a compound word consisting of two Urdu words - Islam and Abad. Abad can roughly be translated to location. That is why a large number of places, even in India, end with the suffix 'Abad'.

In 2020, a similar petition had been filed on Change.org to change the name of Columbus, in Ohio, US to "Flavourland." This petition, however, had a deeper significance.

Consistent protests against the intersectional racism inherent in the United States of America (USA) brought along a lot of required changes. One of these changes was the removal of the statues of Christopher Columbus.

After Columbus, Ohio’s Mayor announced that the Columbus statues of the city will also be removed, a petition was created on Change.org pushing for renaming the city’s name altogether.

The description of the post read: “Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself. Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That's not exactly a proud legacy”.

The petitioner also has a new name in mind – Flavourland.


