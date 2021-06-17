Online Petition Wants Amazon's Jeff Bezos to Buy 'The Mona Lisa,' Then Eat It

The Mona Lisa painting, which is regarded as one of the finest artworks ever, is in danger. No, it’s not getting stolen or something, but people want it to be eaten up. Sounds Bizarre, right? But people are actually running an online petition requesting Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to buy the painting by Leonardo Da Vinci and then eat it. We’re not sure if he’d be interested in eating the painting, but with the amount of money he has, he certainly can afford to.

But what’s with the story behind this obnoxious petition?

Started by a user named Kane Poweel on Change.org, the online petition went unnoticed for over a year before it really caught people’s attention and now has over eight thousand signatories. The petition note says that nobody has eaten Mona Lisa and now they would like Bezos to take a stand and make this happen.

The petition has evoked some really funny reaction from people who dropped their comments cheering Bezos to ‘eat’ the art masterpiece. “Its jeff bezos. He must eat mona lisa or else. EAT. EAT. EAT", wrote a user giving a nod to the petition

Sharing her funny reaction to the petition, a user said that she was ‘sick’ waking up to a world where Bezos hadn’t consumed the Mona Lisa. So, would you sign this ‘petition’?

However, this is not the only ‘bizarre’ petition involving Bezos. In another one that has got nearly 10 thousand signatories on Change.org, people suggested that Bezoz should be denied re-entry to Earth after he jets off to outer space on July 20.Bezos will be flying out to space with his brother and other two people as part of the first crewed rocket launched by his private space company Blue Origin. The rocket will fly off up to the Kármán line, an imaginary boundary 62 miles (100 kilometres) above sea level where space begins. It will lift off from Bule Origin’s launch pad in West Texas.

