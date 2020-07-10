BUZZ

Online Store Shein's 'Swastika Pendant' Stirs Row Days After Muslim Prayer Mat Controversy

Netizens are angered over the product which they say is anti-Jewish. People even called for a boycott of Shein.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
Just few days after facing intense backlash for selling Muslim prayer mats as 'fringe trim carpets', online fashion retailer Shein has courted controversy again--this time for selling a metal pendant in shape of a Swatsika. The Swastika is a symbol of divinity and spirituality in many Indian religions, while in the West, it denoted good luck until 1930s. After that, the right-facing tilted form became a feature of Nazi symbolism as an emblem of the Aryan race.

The product, that was sold online for $2.50, has been pulled down after backlash. An Instagram page with the name 'Stop Antisemitism' posted a screenshot of the pendant and demanded it to be removed immediately. "We demand that #shein IMMEDIATELY remove this item from their website as it represents the mass murder of millions," they wrote in the caption.

However, spokesperson of the Shein was quoted by the BuzzFeed News saying that the pendant represented the Buddhist swastika for spirituality and good luck and not the Nazi swastika.

Netizens are angered over the product which they say is anti-Jewish. People even called for a boycott of Shein. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Earlier, Shein had to apologise and pull down the Muslim prayer mats from its website which it sold as 'fringe trim carpets'. Some of the mats even had illustrations of the Ka'bah, revered holy site for muslims, and mosques, which angered the Muslims. Critics took to social media outraging over the sale of prayer mats as rugs and dubbed the move as 'disrespectful'.

