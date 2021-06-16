'Only Flans' is the Sweetest Parody Spin on Adult Content Sharing Platform

A parody page with a sweet tinge: That’s what the new Twitter page ‘Only Flans’ promises. OnlyFans itself is a content-sharing platform, based in London. Creators can use it to offer videos, photos, and even chances to chat one-on-one for a price. The app itself became really popular for the adult entertainment industry. Currently, there are only a few content-sharing platforms that allow creators to earn money directly online. Patreon and OnlyFans are popular options, but OnlyFans is by far the most controversial because it lets creators upload any kind of content, including porn, and locks it behind a paywall. OnlyFans has been around since 2016 and is widely used by sex workers, though celebrities like Cardi B and Bella Thorne are also on it for their fans. Some TikTok creators also point their followers to OnlyFans, where they promise exclusive content in exchange for money. In May 2020, CEO Tim Stokely revealed OnlyFans had been seeing about 200,000 new users every 24 hours and 6,000 to 8,000 new creators joining every day, reported Pocket-lint.

Flan, on the other hand is something very far apart from what the ‘Only Fans’ platform is. Flan is a baked dish consisting of an open-topped pastry case with a savoury or sweet filling. Crème caramel, flan, or caramel custard is a custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce, contrasted with crème brûlée which is custard with a hard caramel layer on top.

So what does Only Fans and Flans have in common? Just the similar name - separated by a letter, they both mean completely different things.

The parody Twitter account, called ‘Only Flans’ posts just photos and content of flans on its page.

Sometimes, it even posts step-by-step recipes and instructions.

3. Can add 1 mcf vanilla extract 4. Sift off excess residue before pouring flan into the mold. Make sure the caramel layer is cold brewed first, as this method does not encourage the use of a lot of sugar, so the caramel layer is harder to solidify than other normal recipes. — OnlyFlans 🍮 (@OnIyFlans) June 16, 2021

And encourages regular people to make flans.

Flan de naranja, con naranjas confitadas bañadas en chocolate. pic.twitter.com/WvwOe0Ad7B— Mª Carmen Hinojo (@mchinojo) June 15, 2021

This has to be the sweetest spin on the platform which has become synonymous with paid adult content sharing. In 2019, A New York Times story titled ‘How OnlyFans Changed Sex Work Forever’ mentioned how the platform essentially put the payment in the hands of the creator, thus changing how the adult film industry worked before.

