Only in Australia: Tarantula Hawk Spider Dragging Giant Huntsman Spider to Net Goes Viral

Tarantula hawk wasps incapacitate their prey by stinging it. The hawk wasp uses the prey’s body as host to lay eggs.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Only in Australia: Tarantula Hawk Spider Dragging Giant Huntsman Spider to Net Goes Viral
Image credit: Reddit

A terrifying picture of a tarantula hawk spider wasp pulling away a giant huntsman spider to its net has gone viral on internet.

The incident took place in Sydney’s Bronte.

In the picture, the orange-black tarantula wasp could be seen carrying the spider on its back. The image was shared five days ago on Reddit with a caption: “Got home from work to find this Tarantula Hawk wasp carting off a huntsman spider (Sydney, Australia).”

got home from work to find this Tarantula Hawk wasp carting off a huntsman spider (Sydney, Australia) from r/pics

In the last 4 days, the post has been upvoted (the Reddit equivalent of Facebook likes) more than 30,000 times and has received over 4,000 comments.

Huntsman spider is the world’s largest spider by leg span. The wasp, scientifically known as 'Cryptocheilus bicolor', is found in Australia.

Tarantula hawk wasps incapacitate their prey by stinging it. The hawk wasp uses the prey’s body as host to lay eggs.

There was a gamut of emotions on the image. One of the users said, “Best part about this post? We all knew it was Australia without reading the description. WE JUST KNEW.”

Another user wrote said, “Well I no longer want to be Australian. I'm moving to Poland where I will live my life as a goat."

