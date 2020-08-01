Only in India: This Jodhpur Restaurant's 'Covid Curry' and 'Mask Naan' are Breaking the Internet

With the coronavirus pandemic not taking a backseat, businesses and different services across the world are coming up with their own eccentric ways to spread awareness. In such a situation, a restaurant in Jodhpur has come up with their new and unique cornona-themed dishes.

The Vedic multi-cuisine restaurant is selling 'Covid Curry' and 'Mask Naan' to its customers.

The Covid Curry is basically malai kofta with koftas made in the shape of the coronavirus and the Mask Naan is a facemask-shaped naan.

The restaurant said, "Your health and safety is our top priority. We are taking full measures on hygiene and sanitation with take away offering at out outlet. We have introduced touch less menu, social distancing and other safety procedure at our restaurant..," reports Times Now.

The viral image of their new addition to the menu went viral, drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.

Corona Curry and Mask Naan..It only Happens in India pic.twitter.com/Huam6Yu7i9 — Neha Pandey (@Neha_pandey2512) July 31, 2020

Mask-shaped naan with 'corona-curry'! Kha lo fraaands pic.twitter.com/dWriTv60FC — NationFirst#SAFFRON (@Nationfirst0012) July 31, 2020

Today's menu ~ Corona Special(Mask naan n corona curry) pic.twitter.com/OautfIfGRO — Saree_ka (@Naadaan_Chhori) July 31, 2020

Somebody made Corona Curry & Mask Naan in India. pic.twitter.com/IMEC7egnDw — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) July 31, 2020

Corona Curry and Mask Naan... We Indian’s are bizzare... pic.twitter.com/31g9qnVhj5 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 31, 2020

Mera Bharat Mahan ! Corona Curry & Mask Naan ! pic.twitter.com/Y5AIkCTtYq — R G P (@RamchandaniGP) July 31, 2020

Corona Curry and Mask Naan. It happens only in India. pic.twitter.com/EIyd1W1Nv2 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 31, 2020

Earlier, a famous Bengali sweet shop chain in Kolkata has come up with its new offerings — Corona Sandesh and Corona Cake — to spread awareness about the deadly Covid-19 disease declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.