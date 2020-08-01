BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Only in India: This Jodhpur Restaurant's 'Covid Curry' and 'Mask Naan' are Breaking the Internet

(Image credit: Twitter)



The Vedic multi-cuisine restaurant is selling Covid Curry and Mask Naan to its customers.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
With the coronavirus pandemic not taking a backseat, businesses and different services across the world are coming up with their own eccentric ways to spread awareness. In such a situation, a restaurant in Jodhpur has come up with their new and unique cornona-themed dishes.

The Vedic multi-cuisine restaurant is selling 'Covid Curry' and 'Mask Naan' to its customers.

The Covid Curry is basically malai kofta with koftas made in the shape of the coronavirus and the Mask Naan is a facemask-shaped naan.

The restaurant said, "Your health and safety is our top priority. We are taking full measures on hygiene and sanitation with take away offering at out outlet. We have introduced touch less menu, social distancing and other safety procedure at our restaurant..," reports Times Now.

The viral image of their new addition to the menu went viral, drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.

Earlier, a famous Bengali sweet shop chain in Kolkata has come up with its new offerings — Corona Sandesh and Corona Cake — to spread awareness about the deadly Covid-19 disease declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

