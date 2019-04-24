Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Phase 3 of Polling

Absolutely.

Kerala rocks https://t.co/c2lY44eDR0 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 24, 2019

Happens only in Kerala.

Don't lose your friends over different political idealogies. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5FXw4EIlRV — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) April 23, 2019

Received on WhatsApp

It happens only in Kerala . After a hard day's campaigning three friends divided by ideology unite to go have a drink together . #GodsOwnCountry @anandmahindra @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/MMC1DVmirU — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) April 23, 2019

This is what called true and incredible india. It happens only in kerala. Proud to be a mallu. Elections are over but friends stay forever. pic.twitter.com/rW9gI0EzAR — mattathilbabu (@dhiyamshu) April 24, 2019

This is what called true and incredible india. It happens only in kerala. Proud to be a mallu. Elections are over but friends stay forever. pic.twitter.com/rW9gI0EzAR — mattathilbabu (@dhiyamshu) April 24, 2019

Divided by Ideology but united by Spirits — Mohandas (@tgmohandas) April 24, 2019

while elections in Inida are known for the mud-slinging and intense rivalry between political parties, a photo from Kerala is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. While political parties are doing their best to show each other down, a rare image of amity has emerged out of Kerala, though no political party can take credit for it.The image depicts a car which is riding on the road with all its windows and its hatch open. The occupants of the car can be seen waving the flags of three political parties - BJP, Congress, CPIM. Three people can be seen in the image, while at least one is hidden from view (the driver).The image was posted on Tuesday on the Facebook page 'Voices of South India' with the caption, "Happens only in Kerala.Don't lose your friends over different political ideologies."The powerful post has gone viral on Twitter. It reminded may of the true democratic spirit of Kerala and also the importance of maintaining political amity and friendship between opponents, which is a hallmark of coalition politics and an important virtue in a diverse democracy such as India.While the origin of the photo is unclear, the number plate on the car in click seems to confirm a Kerala registration. Many on Twitter shared the image as a symbol of Kerala's spirit.Kerala is expected to see a tough fight this general election with BJP, Congress and CPIM fielding important leaders from the state. The state went to polls in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will decide the fate of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has contested from Wayanad (apart from Amethi), sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam, among others.