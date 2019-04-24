Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Phase 3 of Polling

The viral image depicts a car which is riding on the road with all its windows and its hatch open. The occupants of the car can be seen waving the flags of three political parties - BJP, Congress, CPIM.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Phase 3 of Polling
Image credit: Twitter
while elections in Inida are known for the mud-slinging and intense rivalry between political parties, a photo from Kerala is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. While political parties are doing their best to show each other down, a rare image of amity has emerged out of Kerala, though no political party can take credit for it.

The image depicts a car which is riding on the road with all its windows and its hatch open. The occupants of the car can be seen waving the flags of three political parties - BJP, Congress, CPIM. Three people can be seen in the image, while at least one is hidden from view (the driver).

The image was posted on Tuesday on the Facebook page 'Voices of South India' with the caption, "Happens only in Kerala.
Don't lose your friends over different political ideologies."

The powerful post has gone viral on Twitter. It reminded may of the true democratic spirit of Kerala and also the importance of maintaining political amity and friendship between opponents, which is a hallmark of coalition politics and an important virtue in a diverse democracy such as India.

While the origin of the photo is unclear, the number plate on the car in click seems to confirm a Kerala registration. Many on Twitter shared the image as a symbol of Kerala's spirit.




















Kerala is expected to see a tough fight this general election with BJP, Congress and CPIM fielding important leaders from the state. The state went to polls in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will decide the fate of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has contested from Wayanad (apart from Amethi), sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam, among others.
