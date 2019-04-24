Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Phase 3 of Polling
The viral image depicts a car which is riding on the road with all its windows and its hatch open. The occupants of the car can be seen waving the flags of three political parties - BJP, Congress, CPIM.
Image credit: Twitter
The image depicts a car which is riding on the road with all its windows and its hatch open. The occupants of the car can be seen waving the flags of three political parties - BJP, Congress, CPIM. Three people can be seen in the image, while at least one is hidden from view (the driver).
The image was posted on Tuesday on the Facebook page 'Voices of South India' with the caption, "Happens only in Kerala.
Don't lose your friends over different political ideologies."
The powerful post has gone viral on Twitter. It reminded may of the true democratic spirit of Kerala and also the importance of maintaining political amity and friendship between opponents, which is a hallmark of coalition politics and an important virtue in a diverse democracy such as India.
While the origin of the photo is unclear, the number plate on the car in click seems to confirm a Kerala registration. Many on Twitter shared the image as a symbol of Kerala's spirit.
Absolutely.— Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 24, 2019
Kerala rocks https://t.co/c2lY44eDR0
Happens only in Kerala.— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) April 23, 2019
Don't lose your friends over different political idealogies. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5FXw4EIlRV
Received on WhatsApp— Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) April 23, 2019
It happens only in Kerala . After a hard day's campaigning three friends divided by ideology unite to go have a drink together . #GodsOwnCountry @anandmahindra @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/MMC1DVmirU
This is what called true and incredible india. It happens only in kerala. Proud to be a mallu. Elections are over but friends stay forever. pic.twitter.com/rW9gI0EzAR— mattathilbabu (@dhiyamshu) April 24, 2019
Divided by Ideology but united by Spirits— Mohandas (@tgmohandas) April 24, 2019
Kerala is expected to see a tough fight this general election with BJP, Congress and CPIM fielding important leaders from the state. The state went to polls in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will decide the fate of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who has contested from Wayanad (apart from Amethi), sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam, among others.
