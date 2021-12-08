‘Only India Can Beat Australia’: Desis Revisit Gabba Heroics as England Falter

England batters were all out for just 147 on the stroke of tea on the opening day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Wednesday following a spectacular bowling performance by Australia. As the England batters struggled right from the beginning, after Mitchell Starc bowled opener Rory Burns with the first ball of the match, many fans were reminded of the heroics of the Indian cricket team and Rishabh Pant earlier this year. Pant’s spirited display with the bat broke Australia’s unbeaten streak of 32 years at the Gabba as the team of youngsters led by Ajinkya Rahane showed immense resilience and character whenever they were handed over demanding tasks. 23-year-old Pant’s unbeaten innings of 89* in just 138 balls also ensured the visitors retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an impressive 2-1 series win.

As the first innings came to an end on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to give a reminder about the young Indian team’s heroics that humbled Australia at Gabba.

Only India can beat Australia at Gabba?Just Asking….:eyes: #Ashes— Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) December 8, 2021

“Australia tends to do well at Brisbane, but India defeated Australia at the Gabba Brisbane which proves that it’s not impossible to beat them here." - Jos Buttler— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 7, 2021

Breaching Gabba isn’t easy as India looked like :innocent: pic.twitter.com/Rp9MU7q4rU— ToXiC ICT fan (@ankit_ICTfan) December 8, 2021

Last test played at gabba…Rishabh pant was hero for india as india become first team to beat australia at gabba after 32 years…. pic.twitter.com/X2gfgs8qbe— CricFever (@kumailabas18) December 7, 2021

This!! We had 2 debutants with most of the senior members missing. The Gabba win by India deserves a separate documentary. Incredible game. https://t.co/8bRglNg4WK— Vignesh (@Vignesh___98) December 8, 2021

Today’s play just showed how special India’s victory at Gabba was - A win for the ages. #Ashes— Srinath (@srinathb) December 8, 2021

Australia all over England at the moment. Only India can give a tough time to Australia at Gabba, only India.. #Ashes #Ashes2021— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 8, 2021

No one can beat Australia in Gabba unless it’s Team India :flag-in: pic.twitter.com/xtbnQVKaBv— Tanishq :flag-in::muscle::skin-tone-2: (@ItsMeTanishq) December 8, 2021

Pant had hit the winning runs at Gabba. “This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It’s a dream come true. We’ve been practising hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning," Pant had said after hitting India’s winning runs earlier this year.

