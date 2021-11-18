Only One Meal for Three Months: Gujarat Thief Shed 10 kg Weight to Commit Burglary

There are various reasons due to which people want to lose weight. However, Moti Singh Chauhan from Ahmedabad shed 10 kg for a very special reason - to commit a burglary. He was, however, caught by the police and during interrogation, he spilled the beans about his strict diet regimen that enabled him to slim down and slide through a ventilator.

Two years ago, 34-year-old Moti Singh was working at the house of one Mohit Maradia at Basant Bahar Society in Bopal. He had gathered information about where the valuables were kept and he was also aware of the location of CCTV cameras. The house had electronic doors which could not be broken by conventional methods. So he had to prepare accordingly to break into the house. He had food only once in a day for three months continuously so that he shed weight. His present employer told police that he would skip his dinner on one pretext or another just to keep himself from gaining extra weight.

Since Moti had managed to dodge the CCTV cameras, police had a tough time catching him. The local police found him in the footage of a CCTV camera of a hardware shop where he had gone to buy a trowel and a saw to cut the glass of the kitchen window to get inside the house. He managed to steal ₹37 lakh from Maradia house on November 5, the police said. Moti stole other valuables too which were still with him when he was nabbed by the police.

The thief’s cell phone location gave clues to the police and he was finally caught from SP Ring Road just when he was escaping to Udaipur, his native place. The police recovered the stolen cash and valuables from him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.