'Only Uplifting Part was the Staff': Indian Student from UK Who Tested Positive in Mumbai Shares Story

Hrishi Giridhar, who happens to be a student at the London School of Economics, was in his hostel when the pandemic outbroke. It is during that time that he decided to come back to his home country that is India.

On returning to India, he followed the rules and isolated himself at a guest house where essentials were stocked. However, in two days time, he started developing symptoms like fever which he thought was due to fatigue and tiredness. It is only on the fifth day of his quarantine that he fainted and was taken to a hospital where he was tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Sharing his experience of battling the deadly pandemic with The Humans of Bombay, Giridhar said, “It was scary because LSE had students from 45 different countries, all returning to campus after their winter breaks. It wasn't long before someone from my university tested positive, and from there, the panic spread”.

Describing his isolation experience, Giridhar said, “On day 2, I started feeling fatigued, experienced body pains & a fever. I thought it was because I was tired and stressed. But on day 5, I fainted. When I regained consciousness, I told my parents. My family doctor suggested that I get tested. So I went to Kasturba and the next day my tests were positive. It was 2 AM, and I felt my stomach sinking”.

Emphasising on how it was the care and hope given by nurses and doctors that helped him deal with the disease, the LSE student said, “The most uplifting part was talking to the staff -- a nurse saw my Instagram profile and jokingly said I should play my guitar for all the patients! Believe it or not, the whole vibe of the hospital has been so cheerful and that’s really what kept all of us in the ward going. By day 5, all my symptoms had gone.”

Giridhar has tested negative three days ago for the COVID-19 disease and will be tested again before he is discharged from the hospital.

Taking to his Instagram account, Giridhar has shared a photo of himself and has thanked the healthcare community.



He also had earlier shared his own experience.