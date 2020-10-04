'Only Way to Get Justice': Robert Vadra Tweets in Support of Priyanka After She Visits Hathras

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi's heartwarming meet with the family of the Hathras gangrape victim on Saturday has been earning praises and appreciation from netizens. The photos of the duo meeting the family have gone viral on social media.

A day after the Gandhi siblings met with the bereaved family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra also penned a tweet saying he was proud of her and that this is the only way to get justice for people.

Vadra tweeted, "Proud of you P...this is the only way to find justice for the suffering people in our country. I and the entire family worry about you & people of our country do too, but we have to be front -footed to stop all the atrocities on the poor and keep fighting for the people. "

After several face-offs with the Uttar Pradesh police and an unsuccessful attempt to reach Hathras on Thursday, the duo finally made it on Saturday. They were earlier blocked by the UP police at the Delhi-UP border and workers were lathi-charged. In the ensuing scuffle, Rahul was pushed by a cop and he fell down.

Gandhi-Vadra's images from her meeting with the family, especially the one of her embracing the victim's mother stood out on social media as she was hailed as an empathetic leader over the past few days.

Vadra's tweet received a lot of support and some even hailed her as the 'only hope in Congress'.

Let's be brutally honest. She is the only HOPE left in Congress. — Pankaj Shankar 🎬 पंकज शंकर (@pankaj_shankar) October 4, 2020

Hats off to Priyanka Gandhi. Having empathy for oppressed is real humanity. Besides, only those who had suffered personal tragedies know trauma & miseries of a family losing a member in tragedy. As VIPs rarely suffer such loss they believe mere condolence is more than enough. — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) October 4, 2020

आप जैसे "समर्पित बुद्धिजीवियों" किसी को तो कदम उठाना ही हैं, सरकार की नाकामियों को जनता के सामने लाने के बजाय विपक्ष को कोसते रहते हैं। "गाँधी" का इतिहास है वो हमेशा "लड़े" हैं, समर्पण के बज़ाय... — JAG MOHAN SWAMI (@jagmohan07) October 4, 2020

However, this is not the first time Vadra has come out in support of his wife on social media. Interestingly, last year too, the Congress leader had been manhandled by UP cops when she was on her way to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who had been arrested for opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

“I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by women cops. While one held her by throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri (sic),” Robert Vadra had tweeted.

Priyanka had alleged that Lucknow police personnel grabbed her by neck and pushed her while she was on her way to visit Darapuri's house. She said the cops stopped her cavalcade while she was on her way, after which she gave a slip to the police and took a scooter ride to the activist's home.