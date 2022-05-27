OnlyFans Model Claims She Slept With Meta Employees to Revive Instagram Account

An adult-content creator on OnlyFans recently alleged that she had to sleep with a Meta employee to revive her Instagram account after it was removed/banned. Kitty Lixo, an OnlyFans Model and podcast host, claimed that she had to sleep with Meta employees to get back her account, which had 1.5 lakh followers. Kitty was interviewed on a podcast show called No Jumper where the co-host, Adam22, asked Kitty, “What’s the sluttiest thing you have ever done?” To which, Kitty replies, “The first time I got my Instagram down, one of my friends at Instagram – he is a guy friend – so I started sleeping with him to have him get my Instagram back.” Kitty said that she got her Instagram account banned at least three or four times.

As per Kitty’s claims, she did the same with a bunch of other Meta employees in the “integrity department,” one of the departments responsible for reviewing and filtering out the accounts violating Instagram’s policy. She traced her friend’s network and then messaged them on Instagram through her backup account. “I reached them out and I f**ked a couple of them to get my account back like two or three times.

How to get your Instagram back if it gets deleted https://t.co/V88Byyoodf pic.twitter.com/2XM2nB0h24 — adam22 (@adam22) May 18, 2022

In conversation with hosts of Rolling Stone’s podcast, Don’t Let This Flop, Kitty said that there was “no quid pro quo” while getting her Instagram account back. “There was no explicit exchange for services for sex or whatever,” she said. The goal, as Kitty clarifies, was to rally the employees into liking her, so that they would put her account on review. She claims that her case highlights the arbitrary nature of the process of decision-making that takes place on Instagram, and it is not about sleeping with somebody for favours. Kitty mentioned that she has not heard anything from Meta ever since the podcast bit went viral.

