OnlyFans Users Call Move ‘Sketchy’ as Site Retracts 'Sexually Explicit' Content Ban

Recently, online subscription platform OnlyFans came under fire on social media after it declared its decision to ban “sexually explicit content", the very reason it got popular. Now, after much outcry on social media, it has reversed the decision. The subscription site said in a prepared statement Wednesday that the planned ban was “no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators" and declined to answer further questions. Earlier, the London-based company had said in a statement that the changes, which were set to go into effect from October 1, were to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," Reuters had reported from an OnlyFans statement.

The decision to lessen its reputation as a porn site among future investors (as reported by Bloomberg) was met with widespread contempt as once again the stigmatisation of sex work came to the fore. OnlyFans has become famous as a place where sex workers can get paid in a safer way as well as a space for celebrities to interact with fans. Last week’s abrupt change upset the site’s creators, many of whom threatened to move to another website. A lot of sex workers joined OnlyFans during the pandemic when in-person venues shut down or became more dangerous because of COVID-19. The site has been tremendously lucrative for some people, allowing them to earn thousands every month. OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.

Even though social media is welcoming the retraction of the decision, it has not been unquestioning. Many users on Twitter claimed that migrating to other platforms would be the wisest decision, with some adding that the retraction was “sketchy" and that the damage to sex workers on the platform was already done. Creators said they were switching to other platforms because they were not sure that it would not happen again.

OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit sexual content after making loads of money selling explicit sexual content. Good news for the thousands of sex workers on the platform, bad news for their rivals like AdmireMe/Fansly/PocketStars… https://t.co/1JQ5xE777E— Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) August 25, 2021

In the long-term, it's probably a bad idea not to migrate. In the short-term, building up a subscriber base from scratch when the threat has been kicked from October to ???? is a lot of hassle for a lot of people.— Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) August 25, 2021

I don't know about that. If you threaten to stab me, and announce the date you are going to stab me, then decide not to stab me this time - I'm not going to just keep hanging around you.— Jeff Rush (@jeffrush) August 25, 2021

Many of us are still moving because we know this may happen again— 🤍 Selene Ocean 🤍 (@oceanselenexxx) August 25, 2021

I think its a little too late with many of the creators that used the account. Many have already closed or started the process of moving. I wouldn't be putting my hope in them any longer. Definitely recommend people still take up a back up platform— Ladyfire 💚 (@Miss_Ladyfire) August 25, 2021

Not sure if the news is all good for sex workers, they're now left in a situation where they have to stay on a platform that they can't trust, with no guarantee that this issue won't resurface two months down the road.— John Smith (@Skullcracka) August 25, 2021

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators," OnlyFans tweeted after the reversal of its decision, adding that an official communication would be sent to creators shortly.

(With inputs from AP)

