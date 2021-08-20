A week ago, if someone asked if OnlyFans was NSWF (Not Safe For Work) your answer would be yes. Starting October 1, you may have to rethink your answer. OnlyFans, the online subscription platform known for its adult content, will prohibit users from posting any material containing “sexually explicit conduct," the company said on Thursday. The London-based company said in a statement that the changes, which will go into effect October 1, were to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," Reuters reported from an OnlyFans statement. This isn’t the first time they’ve mentioned changing their guidelines — In July, OnlyFans announced it was seeking to shake off its reputation as a platform for porn, shifting to the mainstream and opening up to a wider audience. Bloomberg recently reported that OnlyFans is hoping to lessen its reputation as a porn site among future investors. To attract advertisers, the platform had announced plans to sacrifice some of its NSFW content.

OnlyFans started in 2016, and on its website, it describes itself as, “OnlyFans is the social platform revolutionizing creator and fan connections. The site is inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres and allows them to monetize their content while developing authentic relationships with their fanbase." While OnlyFans does act as a social media platform between creator and fanbase - it includes every kind of content - including sexually explicit. In fact, during the pandemic, it’s what got OnlyFans really popular.

In 2019, an NYTimes story profiling the platform wrote, “OnlyFans has put X-rated entertainment in the hands of its entertainers. Call it the paywall of porn," in its article, “How OnlyFans changed sex work forever." In January 2020, The Economist profiled Lucy-Anne Brooks, one of the platform’s top stars. “Once a Page 3 girl, lads-mags regular, and stalwart of late-night soft porn tv, Brooks has turned to OnlyFans, a social-media platform on which users pay to view photos and videos, and found remarkable success. As one of the most successful content creators on the mobile-only app, Brooks creates a stream of topless images of herself, which her followers can see for a monthly fee. Many pay extra for personalised videos, photographs or texts. She earns between £19,000 and £22,000 a month," reads The Economist profile.

Sex sells. And on OnlyFans, sex sold - with the platform rising to the top for ‘exclusive’ content, with thinly-veiled security checks to allow sexually explicit images from its creators - for a price. The platform which was dubbed the “Instagram of porn" has earned its reputation from the same content it is looking to ban right now. Understandably, the Internet is confused.

Overheard:Only Fans to ban sexually explicit videos. In other news, McDonald’s will stop selling burgers and fries and will only serve salads. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2021

When you hear the news about OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/03SQcCLGjM— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) August 20, 2021

The effect that this OnlyFans ban could have on so many people for whom the platform has been their only way to pay rent over the pandemic is disturbingly absent from news coverage today.— Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) August 20, 2021

OnlyFans is about to become like Blackberry phones 😂— VIDDAL. (@IsitRIL) August 20, 2021

The news that OnlyFans will ban sex workers from making an income from the platform from October has come as a very painful blow, after an already horrendous 18 months.— SWARM (@SexWorkHive) August 20, 2021

However — there is a slight loophole. OnlyFans said it would allow creators to post content containing nudity if it was consistent with OnlyFans’ policies, reported Bloomberg. The Independent took a look at those policies, “the site already bans images of those under the age of 18, as well as any content depicting (among other elements) incest, bestiality, revenge porn – including “deepfakes” – prostitution, violence, rape, torture and assault."

But can OnlyFans survive with the new limited rules for creators in place? The general verdict so far — is no.

“OnlyFans grew to its current size specifically because of sex workers—and most of its users came because of those performers. And there’s a very good chance they’ll leave with them as well," writes Chris Morris in Fortune.

“In banning explicit content, OnlyFans risks making itself redundant and setting itself up to fail – as well as arguably impacting on the wellbeing of its creators," read an opinion on The Independence.

But can OnlyFans really distance itself from sex work? OnlyFans, while pushing an exclusively ‘safe for work’ module, has tapped an adult film actress to help promote it. Former adult actress Mia Khalifa has a series of free interview videos on OnlyFans’ new app, called ‘OFTV,’ which supposedly is part of the company’s initiative to distance itself from its image as a porn platform, reported New York Post. OnlyFans mentioned that this new streaming platform and app called OFTV, will let creators share video content on topics such as fitness, cooking, comedy and music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here