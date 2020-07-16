Oops! French Minister Rushes in Panic Towards Her Car as She Forgets Mask for Bastille Day Event

Paris: French Industries Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher could only run towards her car as she realised upon arrival that she had forgotten her face mask at the Bastille Day ceremony on Tuesday (July 14) in Paris.

Pannier-Runacher seemed panicked, putting her hands over her mouth. Another official came to her rescue, handing her a spare face mask.

France held a scaled-down annual Bastille Day celebration on Tuesday (July 14), with none of the usual tanks and troops parading down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue, in a concession to the COVID-19 epidemic still stalking Europe.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday wearing masks will be compulsory in all enclosed public spaces in the next weeks in France, where there are signs that COVID-19 is returning somewhat.