'Opening Economy or Playing Antakshari?' Netizens Confused With Delhi's Work Hours for Industries

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal laid down the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the national capital while ensuring that the restrictions specified by the central government are maintained in Delhi as well with focus, however, being in gradually reopening the economy.

Some of the measures include reopening of cabs and buses in Delhi, but only with two passengers apart from the driver and twenty passengers at a time respectively. Markets in Delhi will also reopen but on an odd-even basis. Private companies can also reopen with full strength, although they've been encouraged to work from home as far as possible.

Another order issued by the Delhi government said that industrial firms could begin operations but through they will be allowed to function through staggered business timings. Industrial firms whose name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, other firms M to Z from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm in Delhi.





While odd-even basis is something most Delhiites have come to terms with now, thanks to the odd-even traffic system imposed by Kejriwal in the last couple of years, this new system of distinguishing between industrial firms on the basis of their names is something unheard of. And soon, social media was flooded with Twitterati asking for a logical explanation for the same.







While companies with numerical names pic.twitter.com/29PRRZo28z

Not sure whether we are opening up economy or playing antakshari.

