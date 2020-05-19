BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Opening Economy or Playing Antakshari?' Netizens Confused With Delhi's Work Hours for Industries

'Opening Economy or Playing Antakshari?' Netizens Confused With Delhi's Work Hours for Industries

Industrial firms whose name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, other firms M to Z from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm in Delhi.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Share this:

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal laid down the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in the national capital while ensuring that the restrictions specified by the central government are maintained in Delhi as well with focus, however, being in gradually reopening the economy.

Some of the measures include reopening of cabs and buses in Delhi, but only with two passengers apart from the driver and twenty passengers at a time respectively. Markets in Delhi will also reopen but on an odd-even basis. Private companies can also reopen with full strength, although they've been encouraged to work from home as far as possible.

Another order issued by the Delhi government said that industrial firms could begin operations but through they will be allowed to function through staggered business timings. Industrial firms whose name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, other firms M to Z from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm in Delhi.


While odd-even basis is something most Delhiites have come to terms with now, thanks to the odd-even traffic system imposed by Kejriwal in the last couple of years, this new system of distinguishing between industrial firms on the basis of their names is something unheard of. And soon, social media was flooded with Twitterati asking for a logical explanation for the same.










Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading