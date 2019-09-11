Openly Queer PMs of Luxembourg and Serbia Pose With Same-Sex Partners, Twitter Cheers for Rainbow

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg is hosting his Serbian counterpart this week to discuss the possibility of the latter joining the European Union among other issues.

Xavier Bettel, a gay, has been Luxembourg’s prime minister since 2013. Ana Brnabić, a lesbian, was appointed Serbia’s prime minister in 2017.

"The future of Serbia is in the European family," Bettel said at a joint press conference with Brnabić, just three months after his trip to Belgrade.

But it was a picture of the two premiers flanked by their respective partners that caught the attention of netizens.

Bettel and his husband, Gauthier Destenay, were seen posing with Brnabić and her partner, Milica Djurdjic. The pictures were tweeted by Bettel himself to mark Brnabić’s arrival in the country.

Tomorrow i ll recieve officially the @SerbianPM , tonight @GDestenay and myself are happy to welcome our friends @anabrnabic and Milica and having a visit of @CityLuxembourg together. XB pic.twitter.com/fTs0bRxztd — Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) September 8, 2019

Bettel has been in a civil union with Gauthier, a Belgian architect, since 2010. The pair has appeared at many official events, including the Wedding of Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy.

Brnabić’s partner Milica Djurdjic, who works as a doctor, gave birth to a baby boy in February after getting pregnant through artificial insemination.

According to American LGBT-interest magazine, The Advocate, while “Luxembourg is progressive on many fronts, including LGBTQ rights, Serbia is not.”

Despite Brnabić appointment as prime minister, same-sex marriages still remain constitutionally prohibited in Serbia.

That perhaps explains the varied reactions to the photos.

Beautiful pictures! — lereinn94 (@lereinn94) September 10, 2019

Hey, can you pls ask her in the name of lgbt+ community in Serbia is she will do anything about civil partnership in her own country? Thank you in advance. — 29 (@convention29) September 8, 2019

Excellent, you can ask her then why they call her ficus in her on country.... — Ježurka Ježić (@HihiJajai) September 9, 2019

She is one useless PM, she did nothing for the lgbt community in Serbia and in general she did n o t h i n g — Miloš Savić (@theparanoican) September 9, 2019

Openly gay Prime Minister of Luxembourg with his partner welcoming openly lesbian Prime Minister of Serbia and her partner ahead of the first official visit between two LGBT+ heads of government. 🏳️‍🌈 🇱🇺 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/zcDZF63hSz — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) September 10, 2019

