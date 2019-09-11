Take the pledge to vote

Openly Queer PMs of Luxembourg and Serbia Pose With Same-Sex Partners, Twitter Cheers for Rainbow

Xavier Bettel, a gay, has been Luxembourg’s prime minister since 2013. Ana Brnabić, a lesbian, was appointed Serbia’s prime minister in 2017.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 11, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
Openly Queer PMs of Luxembourg and Serbia Pose With Same-Sex Partners, Twitter Cheers for Rainbow
The prime ministers striking a pose with their respective partners. (Twitter)
The Prime Minister of Luxembourg is hosting his Serbian counterpart this week to discuss the possibility of the latter joining the European Union among other issues.

Xavier Bettel, a gay, has been Luxembourg’s prime minister since 2013. Ana Brnabić, a lesbian, was appointed Serbia’s prime minister in 2017.

"The future of Serbia is in the European family," Bettel said at a joint press conference with Brnabić, just three months after his trip to Belgrade.

But it was a picture of the two premiers flanked by their respective partners that caught the attention of netizens.

Bettel and his husband, Gauthier Destenay, were seen posing with Brnabić and her partner, Milica Djurdjic. The pictures were tweeted by Bettel himself to mark Brnabić’s arrival in the country.

Bettel has been in a civil union with Gauthier, a Belgian architect, since 2010. The pair has appeared at many official events, including the Wedding of Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy.

Brnabić’s partner Milica Djurdjic, who works as a doctor, gave birth to a baby boy in February after getting pregnant through artificial insemination.

According to American LGBT-interest magazine, The Advocate, while “Luxembourg is progressive on many fronts, including LGBTQ rights, Serbia is not.”

Despite Brnabić appointment as prime minister, same-sex marriages still remain constitutionally prohibited in Serbia.

That perhaps explains the varied reactions to the photos.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
