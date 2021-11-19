Opera Singers' Dance on 'Nuestra Cancion' Trend on Instagram is a Treat to Watch

What are singers famous for? Well, this might sound like a too stupid question but lets give it a try. You would say singing, of course, and you are absolutely right, but the Opera singers we are talking about have created an internet storm with their dance moves. And we aren’t talking about their on-stage performance but an Instagram video. Joining the bandwagon of the latest viral Instagram trend of Reels on ‘Nuestra Canción’ by the Colombian band Monsieur Periné featuring Vicente García, the singers showed their impeccable dance moves and sync in the Reel.

The clip shared by Opera singer Henrike Legner shows her and friends shaking a leg right before their performance on stage. Dressed in glittery colourful dresses, the group appeared to be enjoying every beat of their dance and sported a bright smile throughout the Reels.

Watch the video here

The video so far has garnered nearly 7 lakh likes along with 33 thousand likes on Instagram. The comment section of the video was flooded with appreciative reactions from other users. While some could not get stop appreciating the dance, others struggled to keep their eyes on the beautiful dress worn by the singers. “I love the dresses," wrote a user in her reaction, while another commented, “The happiness this song and dance gave me is indescribable."

Some users pointed to the guys standing at the back who despite struggling to match the steps went with the flow of the video. “Bless the guys in the back, Omg so cute," read a comment.

Released in 2015, the video of the song Nuestra Canción featured Dominican singer Vincente Garcia along with the band Monsieur Perine. For nearly six years after its release, the song remained low profile and became a sleeper hit after gaining popularity on TikTok. The song has over 3 million views on YouTube.

