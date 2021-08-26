Operation Ark: Former Royal Mariner Refuses To Leave Afghanistan Without His Animals

The world is witnessing the tragedy of Afghanistan as the country fell into the hands of Taliban. Many Afghans faced the wrath and are still suffering under the Taliban rule. Not only humans but animals too are stuck in the country. As locals are trying their best to flee Afghanistan, there is one man who refuses to leave the country without taking his animals. Former royal mariner, Paul 'Pen' Farthing is trying his best to save his precious animals. The 52-year-old founded a non-profit organisation Nowzad in 2009, reported Express. The organisation brings together stray dogs and the soldiers who rescued these canines. Nowzad's repertoire boasts of reuniting 1,600 animals with their rescuers. The NGO is also the first one to hire women veterinarians in Afghanistan. But keeping in mind the current situation of the nation, Paul is scared about his NGO and animals as during Taliban's previous rule, the militant group had called a ban on pet ownership stating dogs to be impure.

Not to give up soon, the former royal mariner has chalked out a plan called Operation Ark to rescue the inmates of his NGO — 140 dogs and 60 cats. The relocation plan involves renting a cargo plane that will help them escape Afghanistan. Apart from relocating animals, Paul also ensured that each of his 25 staff members and their families could make it out of Afghanistan safely.

It was during a Facebook Live session that he brought to light the growing need of veterinarians in UK, sharing that his team has the required expertise. His efforts bore fruit when on August 23 the UK government granted visas for his staff and their family, 68 people in total, as per Telegraph.

Although Paul is still struggling to get his animals out of the country, British politician Ben Wallace provided some solace to the mariner as she said on Twitter that officials would allow Farthing to leave with his animals if they arrived at the airport.

Now that Pen Farthing’s staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR I have authorised MOD to facilitate their processing alongside all other eligible personnel at HKIA. At that stage, if he arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane. @DefenceHQ— Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 25, 2021

The incident is a ray of hope amid the tough times in Afghanistan.

