Optical Illusion: 10 Seconds Is All You Need To Know Your Nature

There are a lot of optical illusions and puzzles on the internet that pique our interest. As soon as we start solving them the surface of the new one. Not only do we sharpen our observation skills and improve our IQ, but we also get to know a lot about our personalities through some of them. It all depends on what you see first and register. Today, we are going to talk about one such optical illusion that reveals what kind of personality we have.

This optical illusion is a picture of a purple tree in a park. The whole setting is pretty unusual with green grass but yellow trees in the background. The branches of this tree make up the shape of a face. The tree and the face are the two components that people are given 10 seconds to register. Based on what you see and register first, here’s what your observation says about your personality:

The tree

If you see the tree first, you are a chirpy and satisfied person in life. You are happy with whatever comes your way and refrain from whining. You always focus on what you have rather than chasing things you don’t possess. Your contentment with life suggests that you are always in your comfort and don’t overthink unnecessarily.

The face

If you see the face first, you are a classic overthinker. You always want more in life. This sometimes puts you in trouble as thinking too much, leads to you putting your efforts in the wrong direction. The solution to this is to just take a pause for a while and focus on the haves rather than the have-nots. You are always pushing yourself out of your comfort which might not be very beneficial for you. Take a minute and appreciate the things you have in life and let your destiny do the work.

