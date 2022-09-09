Optical Illusion: 10/10 If You Can Find The Missing Kitty in 5 Seconds

Optical illusions have long been a subject of interest for people. The beauty of optical illusions is the trickery they come with. Nobody likes being tricked, but it is different with optical illusions. Here you have to decipher the hidden meanings. So this makes them very interesting. It is often said that humans are good observers. If you think that your observation skills are good then think again because only 1% of people can find out the answer to this optical illusion.

In the image, we can see two ladies and one black cat beside one of them. You need to find out where the other kitty is hidden. The image has a very vintage vibe attached to it. There is a table between both of the ladies and on the table lies a medicine bottle. On the bottle title, “Dr. Seth Arnold’s Balsam” is written. The lady on the right is pointing toward the bottle. Your task here is to find the cat who is disguised and hiding somewhere in the picture. No, the cat sitting on the left side of the screen is not the one we are looking for. That is the mama cat, you need to find the kitten. You have 5 seconds to find the kitten.

Here is the image:

Were you able to locate the kitty within 5 seconds? Then congratulations, you were among the top 1% who could do it!

If you were not able to, fear not, go to the image and see it again with a fresh perspective. What if the kitty was hidden in just plain sight?

Alright, alright we will give you a hint. Focus on the clothes of the ladies. Specifically the heads. Were you able to locate the missing kitty now?

If not, look at the image below to see where the kitty was hidden. Well, it was in plain sight all along. The reason why it was ‘hidden’ was that the cat was upside down and we just assumed that the lady is wearing some kind of a hat.

