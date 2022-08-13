Optical Illusion: 9 Faces Hidden Between Trees, Can You Find Them All in 11 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are a good exercise to increase your mental prowess. Similar to sudoku and crosswords, optical illusions are a great pastime for people who want to improve their observation skills and IQ. Optical illusion images also carry hidden messages in them at times. This is the reason a lot of people like to solve optical illusions.

One such optical illusion has surfaced on the internet where the person trying to solve it has to find 9 hidden faces in the picture within 11 seconds. The image consists of two trees and bushes. The faces are hidden within the branches of the trees and the bushes. At first glance one may notice a few faces in the image but to point out all the faces within only 11 seconds could be a tough task. Reportedly, only 1 percent of the total number of people, who attempted to find the 9 faces, have succeeded in doing so.

The challenge isn’t as easy as it seems and at first, when you successfully find around 3-4 faces, you start feeling confident. But, then the time limit is the major constraint, and you would fail to solve the illusion. It’s almost impossible to find all 9 faces in a picture full of branches, twigs and bushes, only within 11 seconds.

If you haven’t been able to find all the faces, the hint is to look at the way branches are aligned. The next hint is to look at the bushes below and try to figure out if there’s a face hidden. Also, some faces are overlapped and upside down. All of these points are to be kept in mind while trying to find all the faces hidden in the picture.

The optical illusion is so difficult that even if you find 5-7 faces in the picture, you are considered a person with a high IQ. And if you’ve successfully found all 9 of them, you have sharp observation skills, and no optical illusion is a challenge for you.

