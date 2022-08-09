Optical Illusion: Are You Observant Enough to Locate The Crocodile in 5 Seconds?

On the internet, one can find an abundance of interesting puzzles, riddles or pictures, which often leave us scratching our heads. Optical illusions are one form of such baffling content. They involve visual deception and are a great way to trick our brains. They are engrossing and can be enjoyed as a game while at the same time, they help in boosting our memory too. Here is another optically illusionary image which is doing rounds on social media. Are you ready to challenge your brain and find out what’s hidden here?

Take a look at this picture of a densely vegetated pond. Can you guess that there is a crocodile hidden within the plants? Look closely. It is said that a well-trained brain does not take more than 5 seconds to notice the hidden predator. It is a test of how observant you are.

Let’s first understand what the image is all about. At the first glance, one will be able to see that there is dense plant growth in what seems like a pond, which could be part of a small river. From the vegetation, one can figure out that it is either somewhere in the wild or has not been cared for months. The seeming presence of a huge predator inside, also indicates that the area is uninhabited.

Since the water flora and the croc are both of a similar colour, it is quite testing to locate the animal at first. But, if you have keen eyes, you will be able to spot it in only 5 seconds. Did you manage to find the predator yet?

This is a bit tricky but let us give you some hints. Being an animal who hunts, a crocodile would like to hide from its prey in order to launch a sudden attack. Therefore, it might not be out there in the open, so avoid looking at the confusing greenery. Rather, look at the spaces which are left in between.

If you still could not locate it then think of how well the hunter watches its target’s moves. Yes. By keeping its eyes open. It is fairly easy now since all you have to look for is an eye. The leafy surroundings can be camouflaged, but the huge black eyes will remain exposed.

You found it! It is on the extreme left, slightly above the lower corner, perfectly disguised, but keeping an eye out for its prey.

It is interesting to note that a crocodile’s eyes are fine-tuned for lurking at the water surface to watch for prey, however, the beast has a blurry vision underwater.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here