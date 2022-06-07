Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Bucket in This Picture? It's Not as Easy as it Seems

Nothing is simple when it comes to optical illusions. They require a lot of attention and skills to find out the simplest of the things hidden in them. Today, we have another picture with us that will make you scratch your head.

This picture, created by HolidayGems.co.uk, majorly has all the stuff for winter like sweaters, mufflers, woollen socks, caps, gloves, etc. The challenge was to find an empty bucket hidden in it. How many of you are ready to find that one bucket?

When you first start searching for the bucket, you will probably feel it’s very easy to solve this mind-boggling picture. Some solved it in seconds but some took a lot of time to trace it. If you haven’t found it, don’t worry, we are here to help you.

When you look at the picture, start searching from the top right corner. The bucket is in the second row at the end. The bucket is in a teal green colour and has a pink handle.

This is not the first time such optical illusion pictures have surfaced on the internet. Before that, one such optical illusion picture on the Internet left people confused.

The photo challenged us to find a smartphone on a carpet. A lot of people claimed to have tried but gave up and sat down. Later, the phone was found right in front, lying on the carpet but due to the patterns, it was nearly invisible.

