Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Hidden Panda Among Snowmen in This Picture?

Optical illusions have taken over the internet world and don’t we just love them? Sometimes these puzzles also help us find personality traits. The one we have got here today is different. It won’t reveal your personality or your traits. Many of you might feel that if this illusion cannot do the same then, why solve it?

Wait! Let’s tell you a bit more. It will reveal more than that. This optical illusion will tell you about your eyes.

In this optical illusion, one needs to find a Panda among the snowmen. The illusion is designed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. It was widely shared on Tik Tok. Have a look at the picture.

You might see a picture full of white colour. With a white background, white snowmen, and of course, the white Panda. By observing the picture, you will find cute little snowmen with carrots. The task is not to find a snowman without a carrot but to find the hidden Panda in the picture.

Focus on the picture and find the one. Are you able to spot the Panda? If not then you are not alone. Loads of people in the comment section have pointed out the same. A user commented, “I found a dragon, 2 slippers, a can of pop, and no panda.” Another surfer wrote, “Been looking for 15 mins still can’t find it”

Observe the picture from the bottom and focus on the right side of the image. Still not able to find it?

Let’s drop another hint. Just focus between the black hat snowmen and neon green snowmen. And if you still cannot find it, believe in yourself that you have Panda-like eyes.

If it takes more than 30 seconds to find the hidden Panda, you are not welcomed in the world of 1 percent. A user, who crossed the gates, wrote, “I found it in less than 20 seconds.” If you are one of those who have found the hidden Panda in less than 30 seconds, welcome to the club, and for those who cannot, better luck next time.

