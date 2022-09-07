Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Mouse in This Picture? No Time Limit

We are truly living in times of optical illusions, and the Internet is full of them. Today, we have another challenge for you. In this illusion, you need to find a mouse in a living room. This illusion was shared on YouTube by the owner of this house.

This illusion is not going to be a cakewalk as 9 out of 10 people have failed in accomplishing the task. However, there is no time limit to this illusion. It can make the task of decoding it slightly easier.

A casual first glance at the picture reveals nothing. You see a sofa, a table lamp and chairs in this illusion. This task seems quite difficult but careful observation is the key to solving the task. Outside this living room, there are two chairs. The first glance under one of the chairs should get you your answer.

A similar optical illusion was shared some time ago and people needed to find a rat within 15 seconds. The difficulty level in this illusion was extremely high. The image shows a lot of burnt grass in which a rat is hidden. A vast majority of people were excessively confused with this puzzle.

