Optical Illusion: Can You Find A Phone Placed On This Floral Mat?

There have been times when something we are trying to find doesn’t reveal itself even when it is lying right in front of us. Once the mind rejects it, the eyes can’t find the item no matter how hard you try. Only when you calm down, take a pause, and look carefully again do you find it as now you can see things distinctly. This is because the thing gets mixed with the patterns of a rug or anything else that it rests on and creates an optical illusion.

One such optical illusion picture on the Internet left people scratching their heads. The photo challenges us to find a smartphone on a carpet. A lot of people claimed to have tried but gave up and sat down. Later, the phone was found right in front, lying on the carpet but due to the patterns, it was nearly invisible.

It is said that the mind hears and understands what the eyes speak and believes it to be true. Therefore, if the eyes fail to search for something, the mind believes that the object isn’t there to be found.

This is what happened in the challenge to find that smartphone. In the picture, there is a black and white designed carpet, and a white coloured table is placed on it. The phone is lying somewhere on the carpet.

The carpet was full of black coloured flowers. Now the clue is that the smartphone is near the table. The crack to this optical illusion is that the phone is lying on the right side of the picture. It is right next to the right leg of the table, hiding on the black floral strip. The reason for the phone to merge so easily is that the phone also has a floral-patterned back cover that makes it nearly impossible for us to find it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.