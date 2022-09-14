Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Killer Among Customers In This Restaurant?

Various types of optical illusions and puzzles often do the rounds on social media and leave us bemused. People attempt to solve them not only for entertainment but to also sharpen their minds. One such optical illusion has recently surfaced on the internet, which puts your observation skills and IQ to the test. The optical illusion involves a victim of a murder, and the solver must find the murderer hidden in the picture.

In the image featuring a crime scene, a woman can be seen lying in the washroom of a restaurant. The goal is to find the murderer in the setup. The catch is that the murderer is disguised as a customer. The woman who is murdered can be seen lying on the floor of the washroom with a wound near her chest. She has bled out and holds a handkerchief in her left hand. The weapon that has blood stains of the woman is also lying beside her.

Apart from the dead woman, the image features 5 people, including 4 customers and a waiter. Although it isn’t easy to find the killer in the setup, one has to carefully look at all the details and find out a link between the customers and the victim to do so. If you do not find anything suspicious in a person, move to your next suspect.

While you do this, you will notice that the waiter, as well as customers numbered 1, 2 and 3, do not have any suspicious marks on their bodies or clothes. However, the person labelled as number four has a torn shirt and blood stains, along with injuries on his neck. This is the link between him and the murderer as everything about his appearance is suspicious. The stains, injuries and damage are proof of the scuffle between the killer and the victim, making customer number 4 the confirmed killer.

How long did it take you to solve the optical illusion?

