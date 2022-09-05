Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Panda Here?

Optical illusions are popular amongst puzzle solvers as they are an amazing form of exercise for the brain. The way they conceal things through distractions in an image, although the component to be found is right there, is amusing. While some optical illusions reveal our hidden personality traits, others tend to measure our observation skills and level of intellect. One such optical illusion has surfaced on the internet, where people must find a panda hidden behind black and white stripes.

The image is a fun optical illusion that wouldn’t reveal anything except for the black and white zig-zag stripes if it is stationary. However, as soon as you start scrolling the image from top to bottom or vice-versa, or even sideways, the hidden component starts to become clearer. The animal is slowly revealed to the viewers, and they finally realise that the animal was in front of them all this while. All they had to do was look at the image in a cleverer way.

The animal that reveals itself is a panda. Because a panda is also black and white in colour, just like the stripes in the image, it becomes difficult to distinguish the two in a stationary image. The panda is designed in a way that its gradation of colours does not differ much from the stripes. This makes the optical illusion a difficult one to solve. While there is no time limit to solve the illusion, most of the viewers fail to identify the panda because the key to solving it is to move the image.

If you are someone who saw the panda within the first few seconds, you might be amongst the smartest people on the planet. As you move the image in any direction, the stripes start to merge into one another, and the panda becomes more distinguishable.

