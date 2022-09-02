Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Sun Amid The Cluster Of Stars in 20 Seconds?

Optical illusions are one of the simplest ways to exercise your brain. They are always fun and enjoyable and enjoyable and the internet is full of them all the time. Such brain teasers do not cater to a certain age group and therefore they are loved by children and adults alike. If you are ready to scratch your brain with another puzzle, here we bring you a tricky optical illusion. From the cluster of stars below, you need to locate the majestic Sun.

Although the Sun is also one of the billion stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, it is different from others for us Earthly beings since it is the only star that we can observe in detail. And you have to do the same in this optical illusion as well- observe where the Sun is.

The picture shows a cluster of stars drawn in yellow colour. From them, you have to differentiate one star which is presented as our life-giver star, the Sun.

When we see a bunch of things placed together, our brain tricks us into believing that they are all the same. High precision and observation skills are then required to locate the thing we are looking for to pick the odd one out. Optical illusions challenge our visual perception and boost our memory and focus. They force us to use our brain to identify the tricky part of the image. These fascinating and mind-bending images, therefore, serve as a great mental exercise.

Well, have you been able to push your brain enough to spot the Sun yet? If your brain is sharp enough, you would be able to locate it in only 20 seconds. If you still did not find it, let us give you some clues.

All the stars in the image are of a certain shape. This star shape made with 10 line segments is called a pentagram. While on the other hand, the Sun can be differentiated since it is drawn with multiple zigzag lines.

Did you spot it?

Yes, it is right there in the bottom right corner. Congratulations!

