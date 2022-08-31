Optical Illusion: Can You Fine Two Women in This Image of a Chameleon?

There is no dearth of optical illusions leaving us baffled on the Internet. Optical illusions involve visual deception and successfully trick our brains. In a similar optical illusion designed by Italian artist Johannes Stoetter, people see a chameleon. In this chameleon, we have to find out the faces of two women. There is also a condition — faces need to be identified in 9 seconds.

At first, it reveals nothing. Johanas has cleverly designed this illusion such that it requires keen observation to crack it. Let’s give you some hints. Observe that the chameleon’s hind legs are folded in opposite directions. The clue can be instrumental in solving the illusion.

Still, if you are not able to solve it, there are more hints. A careful analysis will reveal a bulge at the tail of this chameleon. Notice this bulge and you will find a human face. Now what we need to find is the face of another woman.

It will be slightly challenging, however, meticulous observation will reveal the face beneath the chameleon’s eye.

A similar optical illusion titled The Puzzled Fox was shared some time ago. In this illusion, 16 animal and human faces are camouflaged so cleverly that it seems impossible to locate them. This illusion was designed by US printmakers Currier and Ives in 1872. It remains tough to solve even after 150 years.

