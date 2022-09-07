Optical Illusion: Can You Guess Which Glass Has More Water?

Bored of your mundane life? Brain teasers are an interesting way to keep your mind occupied, as it allows one to pass time in an entertaining manner while also sharpening the observational skills of the human brain. If you are interested in passing free time in an interesting way, then here we bring you a challenge that will sharpen your concentration by keeping your mind focused on the picture of the puzzle.

In this puzzling challenge, you are able to see a picture of four different glasses. Each one of them is filled with water that appears to be of the same level. However, the glasses have four different objects placed in them. Let us refer to all four glasses as Glass 1, Glass 2, Glass 3, and Glass 4. The objects placed inside each container are detailed below:

Glass 1 – It has a white coloured ball

Glass 2 – It has a sharpener

Glass 3 – It has a pen

Glass 4 – It has a paper pin

Take a look at the photo here:

Now, all you have to do is observe all four glasses and find out which glass container has most level of water placed inside it. Just a single glance makes it impossible to find the difference. However, a little more concentration and the use of basic knowledge will enable you to crack the answer quickly. Were you able to crack the brain teaser puzzle? If yes, then your mind works pretty fast.

If you are still struggling to find the answer then let us tell you which glass container has more water.

It is a known fact when a heavy object is inserted into a water container, a large quantity of water is likely to flow out of it. However, when it comes to light objects, the container loses less quantity of water. Hence, to solve the puzzle, one needs to identify which among the objects placed in the glass container is the lightest. If you look closely, the ball, sharpener, and pen placed in Glass 1, Glass 2, and Glass 3 respectively are all heavier than the paper pin placed in Glass 4.

Hence, when all the objects were placed inside the glass containers, it is sure that the water must have flown off the container and appeared to have risen to a higher level. But since, since Glass 4 has the lightest object, the water level in that container is more than others.

