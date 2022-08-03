Optical Illusion: Can You Spot A Deer In This Picture?

And we are back with another optical illusion challenge, which is to find a hidden deer. Isn’t it easy? The real twist is time. And while it might sound easy, you have to do it in 10 seconds.

After this picture went viral, it was found that only 3% of the netizens could find the deer. So let’s get started.

Observing the picture, we believe you can see a mountain on a sunny day. Amid the rocks, you need to find the deer. Remember it is a 10-second challenge. This is a good teaser and might hone your observational skills. The best pair of eyes can spot the deer. Have you found it yet?

Just check every rock on the sloppy mountain. Start from the left corner of the picture, and check the centre and the right. Look from the top and gradually go down observing the picture. Have you found the deer yet? If you have got eagle eyes and excellent observational skills, we bet you have already found the deer.

Hint:

The deer is standing on the rocks at the centre. If you still can’t spot it, look for a shadow cast on one of the rocks. There, you got it.

It’s been over 10 seconds, and we’ll be back with another challenge soon.

