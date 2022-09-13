Optical Illusion: Can You Spot an Empty Mug in This Puzzle Within 9 Seconds?

Optical illusion puzzles on the internet are extremely popular as they attract people of all ages. Netizens often are intrigued by such puzzles, especially the ones that arouse their curiosity. Although they seem difficult at first go, it gives a sense of satisfaction once the puzzle is solved. It is also good for people who want to sharpen their memory skills and looks like, netizens can’t seem to get enough of them. Recently, an optical illusion challenge did the rounds of the internet and left users stunned. The puzzle was titled “Can you Spot

the Empty Mug in 9 Seconds.” At first glance, the mystery puzzle seemed impossible to decipher in just under 10 seconds.

Here is the image:

The optical illusion challenge consisted of a picture full of differently coloured mugs that contain various beverages. The mugs are held by a few cartoon foxes who seem to be enjoying the drinks. A few different animals such as birds and a bear were also spotted. The puzzle also showed a few Christmas memorabilia such as candy sticks, mufflers, marshmallows, hot chocolate, and more. At first look, almost nothing seemed too out of place in the picture shared by Gergely Dudás – Dudolf.

However, optical illusion puzzles are designed to test your vision and reasoning skills. The task is to spot the mug with no beverage in it and while most of the mugs are already filled up, it’s a good first clue, to begin with. Meanwhile, if you still cannot spot the empty mug, try and scour the corner of the picture.

If you have figured out the solution, you have fantastic vision and amazing analytical skills. If you’ve not figured out where the empty mug is, the answer is mentioned just below–

Take a look at the extreme left corner of the picture, a little to the bottom. You’ll be able to spot it immediately if you have found the little bird flaunting a muffler on the left-hand side of the optical illusion puzzle. The empty mug is red in colour.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here