Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Any Figure On This Giant Chessboard?

Optical illusion personality tests are the latest trend on social media, as they keep popping up now and then. While in most optical illusion images, one can easily figure out all the elements, the recent one to go viral will leave you scratching your head. This image with columns features hidden figures that might take a moment for some viewers to figure out.

According to The Sun, the columns, created by David Barker in 1989, can be found at the Phaeno Science Center in Wolfsburg, Germany. At first glance, it appears to be pieces of a giant chessboard. However, a closer look at the negative space (between two chess pieces) gives you a different view. The columns in the image are unique because the space in between resembles human figures.

If you concentrate your attention on the top of the columns, you might see a silhouette of the side of a person’s face. Now, if you keep looking at the lower portion of the columns, you might also see the shape of the “person’s” body.

“I observed that people – mostly kids – would catch a glimpse of the shadowy angel figure from the corner of their eye. As they turned, they would see the illusion,” Barker was quoted by the news portal.

Reportedly, the columns were created for the Exploratorium, the San Francisco museum of science, art and human perception. However, in their original location on a sidewall, they received a lot of attention.

Did you notice anything in this optical illusion?

