Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Baby Chicken in This Easter-Themed Image in 30 Seconds?

How observant are you of your surrounding? Using an optical illusion is the best way to put one’s observational skills to the test. With reference to visual perception, an optical illusion is caused by the visual system and perception that seemingly differs from reality. While illusions come in a plethora of variations, their categorization becomes difficult because the underlying cause of the illusion is often not clear.

Optical illusions are categorized into three main classes – physical, cognitive, and physiological illusions that have ambiguities, fiction, paradoxes, and distortion. Simply put, a human brain perceives an image differently because of the different angles and depths of the image. Now, a Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, whose visual art is known to challenge people have come up with another optical image that can easily trick netizens.

The vibrant image is an Easter-themed brainteaser that is sure to trick your brain by tampering with your perception. In this image, the trickiest part is to spot the baby chicken. The vibrant work is filled with easter eggs and rabbits against the backdrop of what appears to be springtime, but the visual artist has hidden a baby chicken somewhere in his creation. You can put your observation skills to the test by spotting the hidden baby chicken in 30 seconds. Take a look at the image:

Did you manage to find it in 30 seconds?

Is the illusion playing with your mind? If you did not manage to find the hidden baby chicken in 30 seconds, let us tell you where it is. If you look closely, the baby chicken looks like just another Easter egg and is placed on the right-hand side of the image.

This isn’t the first image of optical illusion created by the Hungarian artist, with just one look at his Instagram profile, netizens can find a slew of similar images that features a hidden image. There are brainteasers where he has hidden a card among gift bags, a bunny among cats, a heart among elephants, and many more. Check out one of them below:

Apart from this, the artists has also released a couple of books filled with brainteaser.

